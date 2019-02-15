Madura Raja motion poster: Mammootty nails swag of mass hero

Director Vysakh on Thursday unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film Madura Raja, starring superstar Mammootty in the titular role. The high-octane, action-packed motion poster suggests that an out-and-out fun, commercial potboiler is in the making. The massy background score by Gopi Sundar and the Tamil lyrics add to the excitement.

Mammootty had earlier said, “Madura Raja is not a sequel to Pokkiri Raja. It is the sequel to Raja, the character.” He explained that the film tells the story of Raja’s adventures in an entirely new setting. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the filmmakers also unveiled the music album of the film, scored by Gopi Sundar.

Madura Raja recently went into post-production after being in production for more than six months. The film is scripted by Uday Krishna, who earlier co-wrote Pokkiri Raja with Siby K. Thomas.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Aju Varghese Anusree and Anna Reshma Rajan among others. Tamil actor Jai will make his debut in Mollywood with the forthcoming film.

Last month, Sunny Leone shot for a special dance number, which will be her maiden appearance in a Malayalam film.

Madura Raja is expected to hit the screens on Vishu.