Madura Raja: Mammootty unveils first look of Pokkiri Raja sequel

Madura Raja is the title of the sequel to Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s hit film Pokkiri Raja. Mammootty has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film, which will be helmed by director Vysakh.

While the filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of the star cast, Vysakh has retained the main technical crew from his previous blockbuster Pulimurugan. While writer Udayakrishna will pen the script, Shaji Kumar will crank the camera. Renowned stunt choreographer Peter Hein will wield the megaphone for the action sequences.

Vysakh made his debut as a director with Pokkiri Raja in 2010. The film, which also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, was one of the top-grossing films in Malayalam that year. Later, he went on to make several other commercial entertainers. But, he caught his big break with superstar Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan in 2016.

The Mohanlal starrer tapped the unused potential of the Malayalam film industry in the commercial space as it collected a whopping Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office, besides opening new markets for Malayalam movies.

Madura Raja will be bankrolled by producer Tomichan Mulakupadam of Pulimurugan fame.

Talking about the film earlier, Vysakh has said the sequel will be made on a huge scale and will simultaneously release in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. He has also promised that it will be an out-and-out mass entertainer with a lot of action and comedy to entertain children and the family audience.

Mammootty is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Yatra in Hyderabad. Directed by Mahi Vraghav, it is a biographical film on iconic political leader Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

The superstar is also waiting for the release of his Tamil film Peranbu.

