Madhura Raja trailer: Mammootty-starrer looks like an ode to Rajinikanth-ism

The much awaited trailer of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film Madhura Raja was released on Friday. It is one thing for a young actor to make references to movie-gods to draw claps and whistles from the audience. But, it’s totally another thing for a superstar like Mammootty to pay an ode to his equal in an industry which suffers from deep insecurities and bruised egos.

Advertising

The trailer packs an unmistakable nod to Rajinikanth-ism. At the end of the video, Mammootty’s Madhura Raja mouths a punchline: “You know about me, right? Raja will do what he says and say what he will do.” This dialogue for decades has been a trademark sentiment of almost all Rajinikanth films.

However, that is the only interesting thing you can take away from the trailer that otherwise promises a commercial potboiler by the book.

Judging from the trailer, Madhura Raja is a leader of a local political party that fights the corrupt political system which plunders common people. And then there seems to be a love story of Jai which is in danger. It’s safe to assume Jai and his girlfriend seek protection under Madhura Raja’s shadow. Given that we have seen enough Rajinikanth films, we can make an educated guess how the rest of the story may play out.

Advertising

Madhura Raja is the sequel to 2010 film Pokkiri Raja, which was Vysakh’s directorial debut. The movie was one of the top-grossing films in Malayalam that year. The upcoming movie is being made on a huge budget and it will simultaneously release in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It is expected to open in cinemas on April 12.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others.