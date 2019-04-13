Madhura Raja box office collection Day 1: Mammootty starrer is off to a great start

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest release Madhura Raja opened to mixed response from the audience. Directed by Vysakh, the film also stars Jai in a significant role. While some viewers loved the film for being a complete masala entertainer, there were some who found the script weak.

However, the film has reportedly made a good opening as the fans of Mammootty thronged the theaters since Friday morning to watch their favourite star on the 70mm screen.

The Indian Express’ film critic Manoj Kumar, in his review of the film, wrote, “Madhura Raja is a commercial potboiler by the book. But, director Vysakh’s blingy treatment to the narration sets it apart from the crowd. It is highly likely that you may leave the theater with a smile on your face as opposed to the state of confusion wondering whether you wasted the last three hours of your precious life.”

He added, “Mammootty keeps the mood light with his strong performance. Mindless entertainers are a great way to veg out after a long week. Vysakh and his team have whipped up a high-calorie cheat meal.”

Before the release of the movie, Mammootty had said, “This film is not the sequel to Pokkiri Raja but it is Raja’s second appearance in new terrain, with new characters. We are keeping some characters like Mangalodayam Manoharan (Salim Kumar) from the first part. He is in the second part because he is writing a novel based on the life of Raja. He has already done the first part (of his novel). Now, he will be writing the second part. That’s how the story begins.”

Madhura Raja also stars Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others. Director Vysakh had said that this the film that will be enjoyed like a festival by the audience in the theaters.