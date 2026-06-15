Madhoo recalls chilling moment Mohanlal rescued her from an unruly, drunk crowd in Nepal

Although it is Tamil cinema that made Madhoo Shah who she is, thanks in particular to director Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992), she has worked in other languages, too, over the years, leaving a lasting impression everywhere. Besides Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, Madhoo has also worked in Malayalam cinema, delivering impressive performances and winning the hearts of audiences. Interestingly, she has worked with superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty once each, and both movies remain beloved by Malayalees even after three decades.

Recently, Madhoo took a trip down memory lane and shared a chilling incident that happened during the filming of director Sangeeth Sivan’s Yoddha (1992), during which she was saved from a group of drunkards by Mohanlal. The film was mostly shot in Nepal, including the scenes featuring her, and Madhoo shared that it was her first time working abroad.

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She was also all alone, as her father couldn’t accompany her, unlike other times, leaving her quite homesick. However, Sangeeth Sivan’s brother, Santosh Sivan, who served as Yoddha’s cinematographer, kept her company. Having previously worked together in Roja, they formed a close friendship on Yoddha’s sets, and Madhoo said he brought her books to read and interacted with her often.

Trapped by an unruly crowd in Nepal

While they were shooting the iconic “Kunu Kune” song in a crowded market area, Madhoo said they were almost mobbed by a crowd of drunkards. However, Mohanlal and the rest of the movie’s team acted swiftly, rescuing the women, including her, and taking them to safety.

“After 6 pm, everybody would drink in the marketplace there. We were shooting the dance on top of a temple structure. I asked my assistants if the crowd was getting closer because it felt like they were. They said no. Suddenly, we realised they were just three steps away, and it was a drunk, rowdy crowd,” she told Pearle Maaney during an appearance on the latter’s YouTube channel.

‘Lalettan held my hand’: How Mohanlal rescued Madhoo

“Lalettan realised what was happening and held my hand. Santosh’s assistant Bijoy held my other hand. They made me jump down the temple steps and took me through the crowd to a car that was waiting below. From there, they took me straight to the police station. It was an unruly crowd. There were just six or eight girls dancing with me. We all went to the police station. I remember calling my father and telling him what had happened,” she added. Although she made her way through the crowd in her dance costume, Madhoo stated that no one laid a hand on her.

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Also starring Siddharth Lama, Jagathy Sreekumar, Puneet Issar, Urvashi, MS Thripunithura, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Sukumari, and Meena in key roles, Yoddha is widely regarded as one of the finest action films of its era and is also renowned for its comedic scenes, which still enjoy a massive fan base. The movie’s original songs and background score were composed by AR Rahman.

Madhoo Shah is currently gearing up for the release of director Varsha Vasudev’s Chinna Chinna Aasai, a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual romantic drama, where she shares the screen with Indrans.