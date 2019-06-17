Maarconi Mathaai teaser: Vijay Sethupathi plays himself in Jayaram starrer

The teaser of Maarconi Mathaai opens with a radio jockey speaking of Kerala’s new favourite star. The RJ goes on to explain that the star has arrived in the state to tell a new story: “Very cute, very romantic and a very simple love story,” describes the RJ. Enter, Vijay Sethupathi, who gets surrounded by his ardent fans.

Judging from Maarconi Mathaai, it is not Vijay Sethupathi’s story. It is the story of kind-hearted Mathai, a security guard, played by Jayaram. The film revolves around Mathai and Anna, played by Athmiya. Movie star Vijay Sethupathi is just a curious listener, who might play a role in changing the course of Mathai’s love story.

Maarconi Mathaai will mark Vijay Sethupathi’s foray into the Malayalam film industry. The film is directed by Sanil Kalathil, who has co-written the film with Rejissh Midhila.

The film is slated for release on July 11.

In the meantime, Vijay Sethupathi recently also shared the trailer of his upcoming film Sindhubaadh. Going by the promo, the film deals with the subject of human trafficking and follows Vijay Sethupathi’s efforts to rescue his newlywed wife from the hellhole.

Sindhubaadh will release on July 21.