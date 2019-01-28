Mammootty’s Maamankam: M Padmakumar in, Sanjeev Pillai out

The cast and crew of Maamankam recently resumed shooting for the upcoming Mammootty-starrer. The production of the film had come to a halt after the relationship between producer Venu Kunnapilly and director Sanjeev Pillai hit a rough patch due to creative differences.

“The pace at which Sanjeev shot the film was too slow. He did not finish even 10 per cent of the film, even after completing two schedules,” a source revealed.

Venu Kunnapilly wanted Sanjeev Pillai to quit the project. However, the latter was not ready to quit without a fight. The issue was placed before the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KPFA) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) last month. However, the decision of the meeting was in favour of Venu.

Sanjeev has now filed a police complaint alleging threat to his safety. According to reports, he has claimed a group of people in a van sought information about his whereabouts at the post office near his residence. A police complaint was filed following the incident.

Sanjeev Pillai has suggested that the unidentified people came looking for him at the behest of Maamankam producers.

The film’s production team is expected to release a statement soon explaining the reason behind firing Sanjeev from the project.

M Padmakumar of Joseph fame is now wielding the megaphone. He has started shooting the film on the sets erected at Varikkassery Mana.

Maamankam tells the tale of a warrior named Chaaverukal and his bid to overthrow the Zamorin ruler. Sajeev Pillai is credited for the story and screenplay.

Dhruvan of Queen fame was earlier ousted from the project for unknown reasons. He was replaced by Unni Mukundan.

Mammootty, meanwhile, is currently waiting for the release of Peranbu, which is due in cinemas this Friday.