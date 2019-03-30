Lucifer box office collection Day 2: Mohanlal’s political thriller is a powerhouse

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut Lucifer had a fine start at the box office. The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role. Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Nyla Usha make up the supporting cast.

According to film trade analysts, the film is having an almost 100 per cent occupancy in Kerala theaters.

Lucifer, a political drama, has evoked mostly positive response from critics.

At a recent press conference in Dubai, Mohanlal revealed the reason why he agreed to do this movie. He said, “I saw a spark in the script written by Murali Gopy and when Prithviraj narrated it, I realised that he can do it. And he has succeeded doing that. From my experience as an actor, I am very happy with the film. All the characters in the film were well looked after by our director Prithvirai.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a mixed review. Shubhra wrote, “No surprise that Lucifer is a fanboy tribute to eternal superstar Mohanlal, who is in one of his several In and As roles, embellished with swelling background music, and reverential slo-mo takes. What else can you expect when you have Mohanlal to play with?”

She added, “For me, the most interesting thing about Lucifer was its attempt to broad-base its appeal via casting choices, to make it a pan-Indian movie: Vivek Oberoi has a large role, there is an item number in Hindi, a long action sequence is set in Mumbai, a bunch of Russian hoods go bang-bang, and, what do you know, even Shakti Kapoor pops up in a blink-and-miss cameo.”