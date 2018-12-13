The teaser of Mohanlal’s Lucifer is intense

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Thursday launched the teaser of Mohanlal’s political thriller Lucifer. Sharing the teaser on his Facebook page, Mammootty wrote, “Here is the official teaser of “Lucifer” best wishes to Prithvi, Lal and the entire team.”

Lucifer marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj. In the film, Mohanlal is Stephen Nedumpally who seems to be an unscrupulous politician. The teaser begins with a priest (Fazil) asking Stephen to confess his sins. He says, “If you will never come back again, then confess your sins and find peace before you leave.” To which Stephen replies, “I can only confess for the sins I have committed father, not for the ones I am about to commit,” thereby setting the tone of the movie.

What follows are visuals of Mohanlal walking out of a courtroom and leaving in his vintage ambassador sporting Satan’s number 666.

Watch the teaser of Lucifer

Mohanlal had recently wrapped up the shoot of Lucifer. On the occasion, Prithviraj took to Facebook and wrote, “So today..Lalettan bids adieu to #Lucifer and #StephenNedumpally It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like #Lucifer , most of my well wishers told me it wasn’t the wisest decision I’ve made..and that as an actor, its a foolish investment of time. I still don’t know about that..but what I do know for sure..is that I’ve probably learned more about cinema and my craft in the last 6 months than the 16 years preceding it. Thank you #Lalettan for believing in me..and directing you has been the absolute highlight of my career. Regardless of how many ever films I direct..or even if I’ll never direct a film again..#StephenNedumpally will always be special. ❤️”

Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor and written by Murali Gopy of Left Right Left and Ee Adutha Kaalathu fame, Lucifer also stars Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Kalabhavan Shajohn among others. The movie also features a cameo appurtenance by director Fazil.

Talking about Lucifer, Mohanlal had earlier remarked that everyone will like the Prithviraj directorial. “Lucifer will be a good film. It will have an interesting story and narration techniques. It will be a good entertainer that will be liked by everyone. It is not easy to make an entertainer,” he had said.

Lucifer is expected to hit screens in March 2019.