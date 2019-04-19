Man posts video of himself watching pirated version of Lucifer, filmmakers initiate legal action

The makers of Mohanlal’s recent blockbuster Lucifer has initiated legal action against a man for watching the pirated copy of the film. The accused has been identified as Askar Ponnani, a native of Kerala, who is currently working in Saudi Arabia. He posted a selfie video on social media, showing that he was watching Lucifer on his home laptop. “As you can see, I am watching Lucifer now. This film is driving me so crazy that I may break the laptop now,” he said.

Aashirvad Cinemas, which bankrolled the film, issued a statement, on Friday, expressing disappointment over the leak. “People who have watched Lucifer in theatres have all the right to share their opinion on the film. But, what Askar Ponnani has done is unacceptable and we won’t let him get away with it,” read the statement.

The production company said that the filmmakers have already approached authorities in Saudi Arabia to take action against the accused. It added that employers of Askar Ponnani have also been informed about his action.

Aashirvad Cinemas also noted Askar will be arrested the moment he lands in Kerala.

Lucifer, which is the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, set the box office on fire when it released in cinemas last month. The film raked in Rs 100 crore from its worldwide ticket sales within 10 days of its release.