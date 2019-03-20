Lucifer trailer: Mohanlal will raise hell in God’s own country

The much-awaited trailer of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film Lucifer was launched at a grand event in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The film has been generating a huge buzz among moviegoers since it was announced in 2016 as the project will mark the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Prithviraj seems to have made a thrilling political drama with an ensemble cast. Lucifer may come as a perfect treat for the audience this election season. The trailer opens with Mohanlal’s character narrating a small story that kind of summarises the movie for the audience.

Going by the trailer, Lucifer seems to follow the high-voltage political drama that plays out in the aftermath of the death of a party leader, which causes a political turmoil in the state. Mohanlal’s Stephen Nedumpally is baying for the blood of his rivals and his cold-hearted glares tell us that he won’t stop at anything. “It’s not good versus evil. It is evil versus evil,” says Stephen.

In spite of making a small appearance in the trailer, Tovino Thomas captures our attention as a young politician. His smirk and the killer swag is something to watch out for. Manju Warrier is also in the mix of ruthless politics and she also plays a grey character as we could see that she orders a murder over the phone. The bottom line is nobody is clean.

Vivek Oberoi has played a role in the film that boasts of an all-star cast. It will be his debut in Mollywood.

Screenwriter Murali Gopy has written the film, which is produced by Mohanlal’s confidant Antony Perumbavoor. It will hit the screens on March 28.