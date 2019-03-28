Lucifer movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Mohanlal fans make a beeline for theaters

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly-anticipated directorial debut Lucifer has finally released in theaters. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the political drama also features Prithviraj, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Saikumar among others in pivotal roles.
Mohanlal, who plays the role of Stephen Nedumpally in the film, had earlier said at a press meet that he agreed to be a part of the project after he was convinced about filmmaker-actor Prithviraj’s passion about movies. “This is my 40th year in the industry and I have done more than 350 films. Since I started understanding cinema better, I was able to identify people who love cinema. Even as I have not acted along with him, I have known Prithviraj since he was young. He is very passionate about films,” the megastar had said.
The director, on the other hand, is quite excited about the movie. In a recently held Facebook live session, Prithviraj said about the movie, “The connotation of Lucifer is not straight forward in this film. It has been written in a contorted way.”
Mohanlal expected to deliver the goods
In the last four decades, Mohanlal has given many amazing performances. Even in films that were bad, he has managed to deliver memorable performances. He is natural and effortless. And we don’t think Lucifer would be an exception to this thumb rule. We trust in Mohanlal’s acting prowess.
Prithviraj’s directorial debut
Over the years, we have seen Prithviraj evolve as an actor. He has also displayed his ambition as a producer by making big-ticket films. And now he is coming before us as a director. If the trailer is anything to go by, he has done a solid job in making a good looking film. The big question is does the film have enough substance to keep the audience invested in the story.
Lucifer theater list
While Lucifer has hit screens across Kerala and UAE, the Mohanlal starrer will release in Bangalore and Chennai on Friday.
Prithviraj dedicate Lucifer to Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "This is for you Achan. I know you’re watching! #Lucifer From today."
It is Lucifer's day!
Mohanlal fans are making a beeline for theaters in Kerala. Morning shows of Lucifer in some cinema halls are housefull.
A political thriller with no agenda
Political biopics have been the flavour of the season, thanks to the forthcoming elections. Unlike other films, we have seen so far this year, Lucifer doesn’t seem to have a political agenda to drive home. The only agenda that the film aspires to achieve is to entertain the public. Set in the backdrop of ruthless politics, Lucifer is the story of redemption filled with betrayal, heartbreaks, action, style and a lot of slow-motion shots.
Wide release
The filmmakers have, reportedly, released Mohanlal's Lucifer on more than 3000 screens worldwide.
Lucifer is here!
The wait is over. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Lucifer, which is one of the most-awaited films of 2019, has hit screens worldwide today. The film managed to capture the imagination of the audience since it was announced in 2016, thanks to its sheer star-power.