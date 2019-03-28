Lucifer movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Mohanlal fans make a beeline for theaters

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly-anticipated directorial debut Lucifer has finally released in theaters. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the political drama also features Prithviraj, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Saikumar among others in pivotal roles.

Mohanlal, who plays the role of Stephen Nedumpally in the film, had earlier said at a press meet that he agreed to be a part of the project after he was convinced about filmmaker-actor Prithviraj’s passion about movies. “This is my 40th year in the industry and I have done more than 350 films. Since I started understanding cinema better, I was able to identify people who love cinema. Even as I have not acted along with him, I have known Prithviraj since he was young. He is very passionate about films,” the megastar had said.

The director, on the other hand, is quite excited about the movie. In a recently held Facebook live session, Prithviraj said about the movie, “The connotation of Lucifer is not straight forward in this film. It has been written in a contorted way.”