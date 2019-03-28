Toggle Menu
Lucifer movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Mohanlal fans make a beeline for theaters

Lucifer movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Prithviraj directorial Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas among others.

Lucifer review
Lucifer movie review: Mohanlal and Prithviraj join hands for Lucifer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly-anticipated directorial debut Lucifer has finally released in theaters. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the political drama also features Prithviraj, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Saikumar among others in pivotal roles.

Mohanlal, who plays the role of Stephen Nedumpally in the film, had earlier said at a press meet that he agreed to be a part of the project after he was convinced about filmmaker-actor Prithviraj’s passion about movies. “This is my 40th year in the industry and I have done more than 350 films. Since I started understanding cinema better, I was able to identify people who love cinema. Even as I have not acted along with him, I have known Prithviraj since he was young. He is very passionate about films,” the megastar had said.

The director, on the other hand, is quite excited about the movie. In a recently held Facebook live session, Prithviraj said about the movie, “The connotation of Lucifer is not straight forward in this film. It has been written in a contorted way.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Mohanlal's Lucifer. Read the updates in Malayalam.

Mohanlal expected to deliver the goods

In the last four decades, Mohanlal has given many amazing performances. Even in films that were bad, he has managed to deliver memorable performances. He is natural and effortless. And we don’t think Lucifer would be an exception to this thumb rule. We trust in Mohanlal’s acting prowess.

Prithviraj’s directorial debut

Over the years, we have seen Prithviraj evolve as an actor. He has also displayed his ambition as a producer by making big-ticket films. And now he is coming before us as a director. If the trailer is anything to go by, he has done a solid job in making a good looking film. The big question is does the film have enough substance to keep the audience invested in the story.

Lucifer theater list

While Lucifer has hit screens across Kerala and UAE, the Mohanlal starrer will release in Bangalore and Chennai on Friday.

Prithviraj dedicate Lucifer to Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "This is for you Achan. I know you’re watching! #Lucifer From today."

It is Lucifer's day!

Mohanlal fans are making a beeline for theaters in Kerala. Morning shows of Lucifer in some cinema halls are housefull.

A political thriller with no agenda

Political biopics have been the flavour of the season, thanks to the forthcoming elections. Unlike other films, we have seen so far this year, Lucifer doesn’t seem to have a political agenda to drive home. The only agenda that the film aspires to achieve is to entertain the public. Set in the backdrop of ruthless politics, Lucifer is the story of redemption filled with betrayal, heartbreaks, action, style and a lot of slow-motion shots.

Wide release

The filmmakers have, reportedly, released Mohanlal's Lucifer on more than 3000 screens worldwide.

Lucifer is here!

The wait is over. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Lucifer, which is one of the most-awaited films of 2019, has hit screens worldwide today. The film managed to capture the imagination of the audience since it was announced in 2016, thanks to its sheer star-power.

Vivek Oberoi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie PM Narendra Modi, plays an antagonist in Lucifer. Commending his work in the movie, Prithviraj said, "Frankly, even when I cast Vivek in the role, I had my doubts. But, to his credit, he stood up to Mohanlal’s legend." Lucifer marks Vivek's debut in Mollywood.

Tovino Thomas plays a small part in the film but captured hearts with his attitude in the trailer of the movie. Shedding light on his role, the actor said, "I play a role called Jathin Ramdas. I believe that my role has a big significance in the film even though it is a small one."

Lucifer has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor with a script by Murali Gopy.

