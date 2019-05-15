Mohanlal’s Lucifer to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Prithiviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 16.

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted, “If God doesn’t want us to see evil, then tell us why are we getting Lucifer on our service on May 16? tell na”.

As per Prime Video’s announcement, Lucifer will also be available to stream in Tamil and Telugu as well. The film was a box office hit despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Lucifer set a new benchmark for box office success in Mollywood by crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark within 10 days. It became Mohanlal’s second film to collect over Rs 100 crore, after Pulimurugan in 2016.

The film follows the political journey of Mohanlal’s character Stephen Nedumpally, who plays the anti-hero. The political-thriller was one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year and also starred an ensemble cast including Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Fazil and Vivek Oberoi among others.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Lucifer 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “The nearly three-hour-long saga is stuffed with wily politicians, crooked cops, complicit media, and sly nods to real life. A political party in Kerala finds itself in a state of flux after the unexpected death of its leader PKR (Khedekar). His daughter Priya (Warrier) is tangled in a web of her own making: her corrupt husband Bimal Nair aka Bobby (Oberoi) has set his eyes on the party, and his teenaged step-daughter.”