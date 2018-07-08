Lucifer first look: Prithviraj’s first directorial is a tale about betrayal

Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial Lucifer stars Mohanlal in the lead role. Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial Lucifer stars Mohanlal in the lead role.

The much awaited Lucifer marks the first directorial venture of Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Making it even bigger, the film will have Mohanlal as the lead. The first look of the film was unveiled recently and it is highly interesting for one aspect. It doesn’t have the face of the leading man Mohanlal! Generally, when it comes to first looks, filmmakers tend to capitalise on the star value aka their hero. Sometimes even the heroine doesn’t appear. So, to see the first look without its leading star sparks more interest. Will Mohanlal be sporting a different look? The tagline says blood, brotherhood, and betrayals. What does it signify?

“Lucifer will be a good film. It will have an interesting story and narration techniques. It will be a good entertainer that will be liked by everyone,” Mohanlal said. “It is not easy to make an entertainer,” he added.

The movie will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas and filmmaker Murali Gopy will write the screenplay for the film.

The news is that Lucifer was a brainchild of late director Rajesh Pillai and Murali Gopy. They both wanted to make the film years ago. However, the project never saw the light of the day. Mohanlal had earlier written, “Here I have big news for my million splendid audiences about my upcoming project. A big budget movie from Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, which sees a collaboration of two icons of Malayalam film industry behind the camera for the first time, who are also distinguished for their uniqueness … Prithviraj son of my dearest Sukumarettan doing his directorial debut and Murali Gopy son of our Gopiettan penning story and script … And the movie’s name is ‘LUCIFER’,” the actor had posted.

