Lucifer first look: Mohanlal looks intense in Prithviraj’s directorial debut

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday unveiled his look from upcoming film Lucifer, which will mark the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj.

Sporting a beard, Mohanlal’s look bears a close resemblance to his character in Tamil film Jilla (2014), in which he played an aging don, who gets into a serious ego-battle with his foster son played by Vijay.

After announcing the project more than a year ago, the project finally went on floors earlier this week. The film was launched following a customary pooja in Thiruvananthapuram. Prithviraj, his wife Supriya Menon, Lucifer producer Antony Perumbavoor, writer Murali Gopy attended the event. Mohanlal had to give the film launch a miss as he was busy with other projects.

The regular shooting of the film began on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. Mohanlal is expected to join the sets soon.

According to reports, the filming will go on till the end of the year. Prithviraj has taken a break from his acting career to just focus on his directorial debut, which is said to be his long-nurtured ambition.

During the making of Tiyaan, Murali Gopy, who played the villain in the film, told Prithviraj about the movie that he was writing for Mohanlal and that they were also looking for a director to helm the project. Prithviraj was quick to cease the opportunity by expressing his interest to take the responsibility of directing.

According to reports, Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor also had no qualms when Murali Gopy pitched the idea of Prithviraj directing the film.

Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and music composer Deepak Dev are also part of the project. The filmmakers are yet to reveal the remaining members of the star cast.

