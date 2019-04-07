Lucifer box office collection Day 10: Mohanlal starrer is winning at the ticket counters

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut Lucifer is a winner at the box office. The film, starring superstar Mohanlal, became the fastest Rs 50 crore earner in the history of Malayalam cinema. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala had shared, “#Lucifer has done ₹ 50+ Cr Gross for the Opening weekend at the WW Box office. The fastest Malayalam movie to do that..”

Advertising

And, now with the film releasing in the Telugu states, it is expected to set the cash registers ringing. “#Lucifer is slated for a grand release in Telugu States on April 12th,” shared Ramesh Bala on Saturday.

Apart from Mohanlal, Lucifer has an ensemble cast supporting the film. Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Nyla Usha, Bala, Vivek Oberoi and Sachin Khedekar among others have also played important roles in the movie.

While promoting the movie, Prithviraj expressed gratitude towards the supporting cast of the movie. “Even for a minor role, I approached established and busy actors. And none of them told me that it was a small role and they can’t do it. Everyone was so eager to make an appearance because it was Lalettan film and Raju (Prithviraj) was directing it,” he said.

Advertising

In her review of the movie, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “For me, the most interesting thing about Lucifer was its attempt to broad-base its appeal via casting choices, to make it a pan-Indian movie: Vivek Oberoi has a large role, there is an item number in Hindi, a long action sequence is set in Mumbai, a bunch of Russian hoods go bang-bang, and, what do you know, even Shakti Kapoor pops up in a blink-and-miss cameo.”

“Lucifer proves that Prithviraj does have a flair for direction, and the ability to amp up the drama, and keep things moving briskly,” she added.