Lucifer box office: Mohanlal film collects Rs 100 crore worldwide

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest film Lucifer has raised the bar in terms of box office collection in the Malayalam film industry. The filmmakers on Monday announced that the film has collected a whopping Rs 100 crore from its worldwide ticket sales so far.

Lucifer is Mohanlal’s second film to join the coveted Rs 100 crore club. In 2016, his film Pulimurugan became the first Malayalam film to rake in Rs 100 crore. Later, Nivin Pauly’s period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni achieved the feat after 50 days of its release.

Mohanlal’s Lucifer has now set a new benchmark for box office success in Mollywood by crossing the coveted mark within 10 days. The film is apparently doing well in various international markets, apart from markets that traditionally favoured Malayalam cinema. “#Lucifer has emerged a trendsetter for #Malayalam films internationally… Earlier, #Malayalam films would record big numbers in certain markets [UAE-GCC in particular], but #Lucifer is doing exceptional biz everywhere, despite other language movies posing tough competition…(sic),” film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter account.

“The super success of #Lucifer in the international arena should open the eyes of the #Malayalam film industry… And encourage makers of #Malayalam films to explore newer markets, besides the traditional ones, of course. @comScore(sic),” he added.

Lucifer is the directorial debut of actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran. The out-and-out commercial entertainer received a mixed response from critics. However, the political drama clicked with the moviegoers, thanks to Prithviraj’s expertise in a whipping up a good-looking ode to Mohanlal.

The film is written by Murali Gopy and boasts of an all-star cast, including Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Nyla Usha, Bala, Vivek Oberoi and Sachin Khedekar among others.