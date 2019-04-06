Lucifer box office collection Day 9: Mohanlal film’s reign continues

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer is already a huge hit at the box office. It is one of the biggest Malayalam films at the worldwide box office. The film has, reportedly, earned Rs 40 crore just in Kerala. And all that in just a little more than a week. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala says Lucifer is the fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 50+ crore in its opening weekend.

He wrote, “#Lucifer has done ₹ 50+ Cr Gross for the Opening weekend at the WW Box office..The fastest Malayalam movie to do that..”

Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Nyla Usha also star in the film.

Lucifer, a political drama, is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. It has evoked mostly positive response from critics.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Lucifer 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “The nearly three-hour-long saga is stuffed with wily politicians, crooked cops, complicit media, and sly nods to real life. A political party in Kerala finds itself in a state of flux after the unexpected death of its leader PKR (Khedekar). His daughter Priya (Warrier) is tangled in a web of her own making: her corrupt husband Bimal Nair aka Bobby (Oberoi) has set his eyes on the party, and his teenaged step-daughter.”

She added, “Reluctant son Jathin fetches up, along with his foreign girlfriend, who, gasp, speaks, Hindi. Bobby, we all know, is short for Robert. A TV channel called NPTV groaning under debt, is forced to do unethical things. And I’m sure there must be many more references which I missed, lost in subtitles.”