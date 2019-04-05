Lucifer box office collection Day 8: This Mohanlal film is on a roll

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer continues to make big bucks at the box office. The film is already on its way to become one of the biggest Malayalam hits worldwide. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Lucifer is the “fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 50+ crore in its opening weekend”.

Advertising

The movie has been dominating the Kerala box office since its release and has grossed over Rs 40 crore in the state alone. Lucifer has also earned over Rs 88 crore worldwide and is now inching towards entering the Rs 100-crore club.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM also shared on Twitter that Lucifer has joined the list of top 5 Malayalam films worldwide already. “#Lucifer storms into the alltime Top5 Malayalam WW grossers list already. Will soon become all time #2 .. #Lalettan #Mohanlal will be chasing his own #Pulimurugan’s all time #1 mark…”, he tweeted.

Lucifer marks actor Prithivraj’s directorial debut. It film boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sai Kumar and Fazil among others. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is seen playing the antagonist. Lucifer is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas

Advertising

Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it is yet to slow down at the box office.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Lucifer 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Lucifer proves that Prithviraj does have a flair for direction, and the ability to amp up the drama, and keep things moving briskly. Next time around, maybe lop off some running time, and tamp down the ear-shattering background music. And give us women who can do, not just do as they are told.”