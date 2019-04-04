Lucifer box office collection Day 7: Mohanlal film is unstoppable

Lucifer is dominating the box office in Kerala. The film, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, is unstoppable at the box office. As per reports, Lucifer has already entered the list of highest-grossing Malayalam movies worldwide.

“#Lucifer storms into the alltime Top5 Malayalam WW grossers list already. Will soon become all time #2 👌.. #Lalettan #Mohanlal will be chasing his own #Pulimurugan’s all time #1 mark…” film trade analyst Kaushik LM wrote on Twitter.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala had earlier shared that Lucifer has become the fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 50 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office. He wrote, “#Lucifer has done ₹ 50+ Cr Gross for the Opening weekend at the WW Box office..The fastest Malayalam movie to do that..”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Lucifer 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Lucifer proves that Prithviraj does have a flair for direction, and the ability to amp up the drama, and keep things moving briskly. Next time around, maybe lop off some running time, and tamp down the ear-shattering background music. And give us women who can do, not just do as they are told.”

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, also stars Vivek Oberoi as Bobby/Bimal Nair, Manju Warrier as Priyadarshini Ramdas, Tovino Thomas as Jathin Ramdas and Indrajith Sukumaran as Govardhan.