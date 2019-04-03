Lucifer box office collection Day 6: Mohanlal film continues to mint money

Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Lucifer has been impressing the audience ever since its release on March 28. The film is dominating the box office in Kerala. Alongside Mohanlal, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala had earlier shared that Lucifer has become the fastest Malayalam film to earn Rs 50 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office. He wrote, “#Lucifer has done ₹ 50+ Cr Gross for the Opening weekend at the WW Box office..The fastest Malayalam movie to do that..”

Despite limited shows, the audience has been flooding cinema halls to catch the film.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Lucifer 2.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Lucifer proves that Prithviraj does have a flair for direction, and the ability to amp up the drama, and keep things moving briskly. Next time around, maybe lop off some running time, and tamp down the ear-shattering background music. And give us women who can do, not just do as they are told.”

Manju Warrier had earlier shared in an interview, “Lucifer is getting a positive response. The audience is also sharing interesting observations regarding the movie. The confidence that Raju (Prithviraj) had while shooting the movie and the way he handled the movie gave confidence and hope to all of us. We commit to every movie with the hope and prayer that it should turn out to be a hit. But the result depends upon the tastes and attitude of the audience. When a movie is welcomed wholeheartedly by the audience, it gives us immense pleasure.”

Lucifer marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran.