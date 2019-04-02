Lucifer box office collection Day 5: Mohanlal film is sailing smoothly

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut Lucifer has not only achieved box office success, but has garnered critical acclaim as well. According to trade analysts, the Mohanlal starrer is dominating Kerala box office and is seeing a 100 per cent occupancy in Chennai as well.

Despite having limited shows in other parts of the country, Mollywood lovers are flocking to the cinemas in great numbers, which has also helped Lucifer’s case considerably, as far as the number game is concerned.

Apart from Mohanlal, Lucifer also features Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave 2.5 stars to the multi-starrer and called it a tribute to Mohanlal in her review of the movie.

“Overall, though, Lucifer proves that Prithviraj does have a flair for direction, and the ability to amp up the drama, and keep things moving briskly. Next time around, maybe lop off some running time, and tamp down the ear-shattering background music. And give us women who can do, not just do as they are told,” a section of her review read.

Lucifer released on March 28.