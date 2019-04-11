Lucifer box office collection Day 14: Mohanlal film still going strong

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer is continuing to do well at the box office. After a thunderous start, the film has maintained its momentum as fans of the star continue to show their love towards the film.

A few days ago Mohanlal had tweeted, “In just 8 days, #Lucifer is in the coveted 100 crores club. This is truly humbling. As a result of your unwavering support, Malayalam Film Industry is being launched into uncharted territories. Well done @PrithviOfficial and Team L!”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also tweeted earlier, “#Lucifer has emerged a trendsetter for #Malayalam films internationally… Earlier, #Malayalam films would record big numbers in certain markets [UAE-GCC in particular], but #Lucifer is doing exceptional biz everywhere, despite other language movies posing tough competition…”

He also shared, “#Malayalam film #Lucifer is doing excellent biz #Overseas… Total till 7 April 2019 [Sunday]…USA: $ Crossed $ 500,000 [₹ 3.48 cr+] Canada: $ 117,385 [₹ 81.75 lakhs] UK: £ 252,381 [₹ 2.30 cr] Australia: A$ 134,331 [₹ 66.75 lakhs] NZ: NZ$ 77,193 [₹ 36.28 lakhs]”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, ” Lucifer proves that Prithviraj does have a flair for direction, and the ability to amp up the drama, and keep things moving briskly. Next time around, maybe lop off some running time, and tamp down the ear-shattering background music. And give us women who can do, not just do as they are told.”

Lucifer marks the directorial debut of Malayalam actor Prithviraj. Alongside Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi among others in pivotal roles.