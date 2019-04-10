Lucifer box office collection Day 13: Mohanlal starrer refuses to slow down

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer is raking in the moolah and how. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is winning hearts not just in Kerala and other regional parts of India, but has also been performing incredibly well internationally. So far, it has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the worldwide box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Malayalam film #Lucifer is doing excellent biz #Overseas… Total till 7 April 2019 [Sunday]…USA: $ Crossed $ 500,000 [₹ 3.48 cr+] Canada: $ 117,385 [₹ 81.75 lakhs] UK: £ 252,381 [₹ 2.30 cr] Australia: A$ 134,331 [₹ 66.75 lakhs] NZ: NZ$ 77,193 [₹ 36.28 lakhs].”

Talking about its global success, Taran had further shared, “#Malayalam film #Lucifer is doing fantastic biz in the international markets… UAE + GCC leads with smashing biz, while North America [USA + Canada], UK, Australia and New Zealand have scored impressive numbers..”

Lucifer has been lauded for its camera work and for getting one of the best performances out of megastar Mohanlal in recent times. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta had given the film 2.5 stars in her review.

“No surprise that Lucifer is a fanboy tribute to eternal superstar Mohanlal, who is in one of his several In and As roles, embellished with swelling background music, and reverential slo-mo takes. What else can you expect when you have Mohanlal to play with? For me, the most interesting thing about Lucifer was its attempt to broad-base its appeal via casting choices, to make it a pan-Indian movie: Vivek Oberoi has a large role, there is an item number in Hindi, a long action sequence is set in Mumbai, a bunch of Russian hoods go bang-bang, and, what do you know, even Shakti Kapoor pops up in a blink-and-miss cameo,” a section of her review read.

The political drama marks the directorial debut of Malayalam star Prithviraj. Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the movie also features Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi among others in pivotal roles.