Lucifer box office collection Day 11: Mohanlal film is on a roll

Mohanlal’s political drama Lucifer is on a roll. The film has managed to dominate the box office in its second weekend as well. The Prithviraj directorial is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the coming days.

Film trade analyst Kaushik LM wrote on Twitter, “ATBB #Lucifer 10th day today.. In 8 days, the film did a WW gross of 78 CR.. It’s the all-time #2 Malayalam film behind the mighty #Pulimurugan…Mohanlal eyes one more century grosser in the coming days👌🔥”

The Indian Express reviewer Shubhra Gupta gave 2.5 stars to the film. She mentioned, “Lucifer proves that Prithviraj does have a flair for direction, and the ability to amp up the drama, and keep things moving briskly. Next time around, maybe lop off some running time, and tamp down the ear-shattering background music. And give us women who can do, not just do as they are told.”

Apart from Mohanlal, Lucifer has a huge cast supporting the film. Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Nyla Usha, Bala, Vivek Oberoi and Sachin Khedekar among others have also played important roles in the movie.

The film marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj.