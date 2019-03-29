Lucifer box office collection Day 1: Mohanlal starrer is off to a great start

Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer is not only receiving great reviews from all quarters but has also managed to make a dent at the box office. It had a great start in Kerala with a near 100 per cent occupancy, according to film trade analysts.

Mohanlal, who plays the moustache-twirling lead in the political drama, had earlier shared during a press meet that he had given his nod to the project only after realising the kind of passion and love Prithviraj has for cinema.

“This is my 40th year in the industry, and I have done more than 350 films. Since I started understanding cinema better, I was able to identify people who love cinema. Even as I have not acted along with him, I have known Prithviraj since he was young. He is very passionate about films,” the megastar had said.

The Indian Express’ Abin Ponnappan had shared that Lucifer is a great treat for Mohanlal fans.

“Prithviraj has worked on Mohanlal the star more than he has on Mohanlal the actor. Scriptwriter Murali Gopy has also gone back to the legend of Mohanlal with references ranging from the 1980s blockbuster Irupatham Noottandu to Narasimham and the more recent Pulimurugan. But thankfully the director-scriptwriter team have been able to blend in these references without making it sound repetitive or exhausting,” a section of the review read.

Apart from Prithviraj and Mohanlal, Lucifer also features Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas among others in pivotal roles.