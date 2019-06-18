The second film in Lucifer franchise gets a title

The sequel to blockbuster Lucifer was announced on Tuesday. Superstar Mohanlal, actor-director Prithviraj, writer Murali Gopy and producer Antony Perumbavoor were present at the media briefing.
The sequel has been titled Empuraan. “It means more than a king and less than a God,” said Prithviraj, while explaining the meaning of the film’s title. “The literal meaning will be overlord.”
“Empuraan will be both prequel and sequel to Lucifer,” Mohanlal revealed.
The filmmakers also released a clip from Lucifer where Mohanlal’s true identity as Khureshi Ab’raam is revealed. It was the climax scene of Lucifer and seems like a seed for the sequel.
The shooting of Empuraan will only begin in the second half of 2020 and majority of the filming will happen in Kerala.