LUCA trailer: Tovino Thomas’ romantic thriller looks promising

Tovino Thomas on Monday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie LUCA. Billed as a romantic thriller, the film is directed by Arun Bose, who has also co-written it with Mridul George.

LUCA is the name of Tovino’s character. It could well be his pen name as he seems to be an accomplished painter. LUCA is a popular name for boys in Latin America and it apparently means the “bringer of light.” However, there is an unmissable dark theme present in the film even as we are charmed by refreshing and no-frills chemistry between Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna.

The trailer opens with the lead pair introducing themselves to each other and engaging in some flirtation in a no-nonsense manner. What seemed like a light-hearted romantic drama, exploring the new-generation dynamics of relationships, soon turns heavy with a police investigation. However, there is a constant feel-good vibe running underneath the thriller.

The footage also gives a glimpse into cinematographer Nimish Ravi’s frames which are beautiful. Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain have produced the film under the banner of Stories & Thoughts Productions.

LUCA will hit the screens on June 28, a week after the release of Tovino Thomas’ And The Oskar Goes To. The actor kicked off this year with Lucifer and followed it up with Uyare and Virus. If the trailers are anything to go by, LUCA and And The Oskar Goes To will help him continue his success streak.

Tovino Thomas is on a roll.