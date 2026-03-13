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LPG crisis may affect Malayalam film shoots; producers warn of Rs 5 cr loss
Catering remains one of the most essential services on film sets. Reports suggest that a single film location requires up to five LPG cylinders a day to prepare meals for cast and crew.
Whenever global tensions escalate, their impact may not be felt immediately. But over time, they begin to quietly affect everyday life in ways people rarely anticipate. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East — involving the United States, Israel and Iran — is now beginning to have such ripple effects. After Iran reportedly blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz, concerns over fuel supply disruptions have intensified. While the first signs of the crisis were seen in restaurants and canteens shutting down due to LPG shortages, the problem has now reached film sets as well.
Recently, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) warned that the shooting schedules of nearly 18 films in the Malayalam film industry could be affected due to the shortage of LPG cylinders. KFPA president B. Rakesh said the situation has become worrying for film crews who depend on a steady supply of LPG to cook meals for hundreds of people working on sets every day.
Speaking to The Hindu, Rakesh said, “We have stock that may last for about two more days. If the shortage continues beyond that, it will become extremely difficult for us to continue shooting.”
According to the association, producers could collectively face losses of nearly Rs 5 crore if filming schedules are disrupted. Halting shoots midway creates major logistical challenges, especially when it comes to coordinating actors, technicians and equipment. Producers say that even a brief pause in production can significantly increase costs, as reorganising schedules later becomes complicated.
Catering remains one of the most essential services on film sets. Reports suggest that a single film location requires up to five LPG cylinders a day to prepare meals for cast and crew.
Production controller Sidhu Panakkal told the publication that the Film Employees Federation of Kerala follows a standard meal schedule for film crews, which begins early in the morning. Cooking usually starts around 3 AM, ensuring breakfast is ready by about 7:30 AM.
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With LPG supplies tightening, some production houses have started exploring alternatives such as firewood-based cooking or electric induction stoves to keep operations running.
Mohan, a caterer working on film sets in Thodupuzha and Kochi, said the shortage is affecting not only Malayalam productions but also other film industries shooting in the region. A Hindi film currently being shot in Thiruvananthapuram and a Tamil film unit in Edakochi have also reportedly been struggling to secure LPG cylinders.
If fuel supply disruptions continue due to the conflict, the ripple effects could extend far beyond regional cinema. India produces over 2,000 films every year, and sustained shortages could disrupt production schedules across the industry.
Food has always been a crucial part of film production. In a video by Film Companion last year exploring meals on film sets, caterer Rohit Yadav — who worked on the film Beyond the Clouds — revealed the typical “basic menu” served to crews. It included plain rice, khichdi, curd, aloo gobhi, butter chicken, fruit custard, salad, chapati and papad.
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