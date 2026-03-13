LPG crisis may affect Malayalam film shoots; producers warn of Rs 5 cr loss

Whenever global tensions escalate, their impact may not be felt immediately. But over time, they begin to quietly affect everyday life in ways people rarely anticipate. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East — involving the United States, Israel and Iran — is now beginning to have such ripple effects. After Iran reportedly blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz, concerns over fuel supply disruptions have intensified. While the first signs of the crisis were seen in restaurants and canteens shutting down due to LPG shortages, the problem has now reached film sets as well.

Recently, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) warned that the shooting schedules of nearly 18 films in the Malayalam film industry could be affected due to the shortage of LPG cylinders. KFPA president B. Rakesh said the situation has become worrying for film crews who depend on a steady supply of LPG to cook meals for hundreds of people working on sets every day.