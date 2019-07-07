Toggle Menu
Love Action Drama: Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara starrer looks engaging

Love Action Drama first look: Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara as Dineshan and Shobha in the Dhyan Sreenivasan film promise a good time at the theatres.

Love Action Drama will release on Onam.

Actor Nivin Pauly shared the first look of his film Love Action Drama on Twitter recently. The image shows Nivin and Nayanthara sharing a light moment with each other. Love Action Drama marks the first collaboration of Nivin and Nayanthara.

The poster was also shared by Nayanthara on her Twitter timeline. The tweet read, “Time to welcome Dineshan & Shobha.”

However, the movie is certainly not Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s debut in Mollywood. Earlier, the versatile actor had appeared in a revenge drama titled Puthiya Niyamam, which starred Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead role. The film had released in 2016.

Love Action Drama is the directorial debut of filmmaker Dhyan Sreenivasan. The film is said to be a spin-off of Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989), a hit family drama that was written and directed by Dhyan’s father Sreenivasan.

Vadakkunokkiyanthram revolved around a marital discord that stems from the husband’s inferiority complex and the paranoia about his wife’s fidelity.

Love Action Drama, which also stars Durga Krishna, Aju Varghese and Basil Joseph among others, is slated for an Onam release.

