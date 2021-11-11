Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli gets OTT release date

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s latest film Churuli finally gets a release date. The film, which was shot in just 19 days last year, had almost vanished from the memory of the public as the makers sat on its release plan for nearly a year.

Churuli will now directly premiere on SonyLIV on November 19. The film had its world premiere at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) earlier this year. And later it was also shown at Tokyo International Film Festival. However, unlike Pellissery’s Jallikattu, this movie came up short on making the right noises and getting cinephiles excited about it. Churuli has received mixed reactions from film festivals so far.

And it remains to be seen how well it fares with the local audience who have acquired a taste for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s maverick and deeply personal storytelling style.

Churuli is Pellissery’s second consecutive collaboration with writer S Hareesh, who wrote the screenplay for Jallikattu.

Judging by the trailer, Churuli is also set in a hilly backdrop. And also has a bunch of men running berserk in the woods in the dark. The trailer begins with a lady retelling a folk tale. It is the legend of a phantom in the jungle who has fun misguiding people. The name of the phantom is Perumadan. And Brahmin sets out on a mission to capture Perumadan but ends up falling for the deceit of Perumadan. And he doesn’t even know it.

Churuli stars Chemban Vinod, Joju George, Vinay Forrt and Jaffer Idukki in pivotal roles.