Lakshmi and Aishwarya: The iconic mother-daughter duo who appeared as Mammootty’s leading ladies

One of the greatest and most revered actors in Indian cinema, Mammootty has appeared in over 400 films across a prolific career spanning five decades. Since his first credited role in director Azad’s Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980) and his subsequent noted performance in KG George’s Mela (1980), Mammootty hasn’t had to look back. Having worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English, the 74-year-old actor has won the National Film Award for Best Actor thrice — the second-most by an Indian artiste, a record he shares with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn.

Even though it has been almost 55 years since his debut movie, KS Sethumadhavan’s Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), hit the screens, Mammootty remains at the top of his game, both as an actor and a superstar, with his most recent appearance being in Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, where he joined forces with Mohanlal after 17 years. In his career, Mammootty has also shared the screen with several iconic female actors. Among them is a mother-daughter duo who, interestingly, have both played the on-screen heroines of Mammootty.