Lakshmi and Aishwarya: The iconic mother-daughter duo who appeared as Mammootty’s leading ladies

One of the greatest and most revered actors in Indian cinema, Mammootty has appeared in over 400 films across a prolific career spanning five decades. Since his first credited role in director Azad’s Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980) and his subsequent noted performance in KG George’s Mela (1980), Mammootty hasn’t had to look back. Having worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English, the 74-year-old actor has won the National Film Award for Best Actor thrice — the second-most by an Indian artiste, a record he shares with Kamal Haasan and Ajay Devgn.
Even though it has been almost 55 years since his debut movie, KS Sethumadhavan’s Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), hit the screens, Mammootty remains at the top of his game, both as an actor and a superstar, with his most recent appearance being in Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, where he joined forces with Mohanlal after 17 years. In his career, Mammootty has also shared the screen with several iconic female actors. Among them is a mother-daughter duo who, interestingly, have both played the on-screen heroines of Mammootty.
Since female actors being romantically paired with men significantly older than them is a global ‘phenomenon’ in show business, and the practice is sickeningly normalised, the industry, the audience, or even Mammootty himself may not have seen anything wrong with him romancing both of them. Nonetheless, it is very rare for an actor to have played the lead opposite both a mother and her daughter during his cinematic career.
The mother-daughter duo who played Mammootty’s heroines
The actors are none other than Lakshmi and her daughter, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, who were both once leading ladies in South Indian cinema! While Lakshmi was paired with Mammootty in films like Nathi Muthal Nathi Vare (1983), America America (1983), and Aattuvanchi Ulanjappol (1984), Aishwarya played Mammootty’s heroine in the film Jackpot (1993). Interestingly, Aishwarya appeared as Mammootty’s little sister in her Malayalam debut, Oliyampukal (1990).
Lakshmi is the daughter of renowned actor Kumari Rukmani and film director Yaragudipati Varada Rao. (Credit: IE Malayalam)
One of the most acclaimed and successful South Indian stars of the 1970s and 1980s, Lakshmi is the daughter of renowned actor Kumari Rukmani and film director Yaragudipati Varada Rao. She made her Malayalam debut in 1974, playing the lead role in KS Sethumadhavan’s Chattakkari, widely regarded as a pathbreaking movie of its era. In her successful career, Lakshmi has appeared in hundreds of movies across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Aishwarya (née Shanta Meena) is Lakshmi’s daughter from her first marriage to Bhaskaran, a government official. She followed in her grandmother and mother’s footsteps into Tinseltown and appeared in numerous films in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. In Malayalam, she also acted as the female lead opposite Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi.
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Aishwarya Bhaskaran followed in her grandmother and mother’s footsteps into Tinseltown. (Credit: IE Malayalam)
About Lakshmi and Aishwarya Bhaskaran
Lakshmi’s notable Malayalam movies include Picnic, Prayanam, Chalanam, Mohiniyaattam, Iniyum Puzhayozhukum, Vida Parayum Munpe, Padayottam, Gaanam, Attakkalasam, Piriyilla Naam, Daisy, Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu, Bharatham, Manathe Vellitheru, Snegithiye/Raakilipattu, and IG. Aishwarya, meanwhile, is famous among Malayalees for her performances in movies such as Butterflies, Narasimham, Sathyameva Jayathe, Sharjah to Sharjah, Praja, Notebook, and Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, among others.
After parting ways with Bhaskaran, Lakshmi married film and television actor Mohan Sharma. However, their marriage also ended in a divorce. She subsequently tied the knot with actor-director Sivachandran. Aishwarya reportedly married Tanveer Ahmed in 1994, and they divorced in 1996. The couple has a daughter, Anaina, born in 1995.
Disclaimer: This article is a reflective look at cinema history and the long-standing casting dynamics within the entertainment industry. The views and observations expressed regarding casting trends are intended solely for informational and editorial commentary purposes.
Anandu Suresh is a distinguished Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express Online, where he serves as a leading voice in cinematic critique and industry analysis. With over six years of rigorous experience in the media landscape, he has established a reputation for incisive, long-form commentary that bridges the gap between commercial cinema and art-house narratives.
Experience & Career
Anandu’s professional journey is rooted in a deep academic and practical foundation in the humanities and communication. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English Language and Literature and a PG Diploma in Journalism and Communication. Before ascending to his current editorial leadership role at The Indian Express, he honed his skills on the news desk of The New Indian Express in Hyderabad. His career is marked by a transition from core news operations to specialized cultural journalism, allowing him to bring a structured, news-oriented rigor to the entertainment beat.
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While Anandu’s portfolio spans the global cinematic landscape, he is widely regarded as an expert in Malayalam Cinema. His unique approach to film criticism is defined by:
Cinema Anatomy: A dedicated column where he deconstructs the structural layers of films to uncover deeper sociopolitical meanings.
Marginalized Narratives: A commitment on-ground and analytical reporting on how cinema represents or fails marginalized communities.
Critiquing "Performative Wokeness": Rigorous analysis of modern filmmaking trends, identifying the difference between authentic representation and superficial social commentary.
Multimedia Discourse: Actively fostering continuous public dialogue on cinema through digital platforms and archival research.
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Anandu Suresh is a trusted authority in the film journalism circuit, frequently providing exclusive coverage from major international festivals like the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). His work goes beyond standard reviews; he is known for holding the industry accountable, as seen in his extensive reporting on sensitive issues like the 2017 Kerala actress assault case and the legal complexities surrounding film credits. By prioritizing "Journalism of Courage," Anandu ensures his readers receive commentary that is not only intellectually stimulating but also ethically grounded and factually robust. ... Read More