Kuttymama trailer: Sreenivasan promises a charmingly hilarious film

The trailer of actor Sreenivasan’s upcoming film Kuttymama was released on Thursday. The veteran actor plays a retired army officer who enjoys a formidable reputation in the village, thanks to the seemingly never-ending stories of his battle exploits. His neighbours are so afraid of him and his stories that they run for their lives when they see him coming.

The trailer opens with Sreenivasan’s Shekharankutty narrating his wartime adventure when India was battling the Chinese army. And then the stories never seem to end. He even claims that he fought the Kargil War.

Shekharankutty is loving called Kuttymama by his family and friends. However, at the heart of this comedy, there is a love story of Kuttymama. Earlier, director VM Vinu had noted that an actor and screenwriter of Sreenivasan’s stature agreeing to do his film was a validation of the story of the film. He promised that the narration of the story will be entertaining and funny.

Shekharankutty’s younger version is played by Sreenivasan’s younger son Dhyan. The film also stars Durga Krishna and Meera Vasudev. Manaf has penned the project, which is being bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan.

Kuttymama is expected to hit the screens in the second week of May.