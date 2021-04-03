Kuruthi teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer delves into rage and revenge

The makers of Kuruthi shared the official teaser of the film, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor-producer wrote, “Here is a glimpse into our first solo home production. I’m so proud to have been part of this film…both in front and behind the camera.”

The teaser of the film, directed by Manu Warrier, introduces us to the characters and theme of the Surpiya Menon production venture. As soon as the teaser begins, we hear a voice over that explains how the life of some people revolves around revenge and rage. “A spark of hate is all you need to ignite a raging fire. As the fire rages, we keep hating to make sure it never dies. In the end. we fool ourselves into believing we have won and burn to death in the very same fire,” the narrator says.

In between, we also see words like “A vow to kill, an oath to protect” featuring on the screen but the teaser gives no clear indication of who is the killer and who is the protector. But soon Prithviraj comes on the screen and says, “I am right. You are right. What we are doing today is right.” The teaser is intense and urges the viewers to know what will happen next. The thriller looks like an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Earlier this year, Prithviraj spoke about how he is proud to be associated with a film like Kuruthi as an actor and as a producer.

“In a career spanning two decades and more than a 100 films, Kuruthi has to be one of the most intense, fast paced shooting schedules I have ever been a part of,” adding that he is proud of his team that managed to make a feature films in a short span of time. “Couldn’t be more proud as a producer with what we have made and as an actor to be part of a cast that delivered some staller performances,” Prithviraj concluded.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kuruthi features a stellar supporting cast, which includes Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya.

The much-awaited project has been written by Anish Pallyal. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and original score.