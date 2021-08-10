Kuruthi is an absolute action thriller, says Roshan Mathew

Roshan Mathew had played a supporting role in director Anjali Menon’s 2018 relationship drama Koode, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The actor’s reputation as ‘a talent to watch out for’ has grown significantly since. He has made quite an impression with his performances in films like Moothon, Kappela and CU Soon. But, he revealed he was a bit sceptical when he was offered a main character in Kuruthi.

“When Prithvi narrated the script, I was blown away. I really, really wanted to jump in and say yes. But, I took a day or two to decide whether I will be able to pull off Ibrahim,” Roshan told indianexpress.com.

It is because Roshan believes Ibrahim is the most complex character that he had been offered yet. “I immediately knew that I want to do this film. But, because of my past experiences, I felt it was good to take a little bit of time and decide. There are two things, right? It could be how you feel immediately after hearing something is not how you feel when you sleep over it. The other thing is, what you hear is supremely exciting and you know you want to do it. But, there is also this amazing cast to work with and the character is also so complex. Ibrahim was the most challenging role and I just wanted to make sure that I wouldn’t let the whole crew down,” he added.

Judging from the trailer of Kuruthi, the film, which is written by Anish Pallyal, seems to tackle the conflict arising from what one wants to do as opposed to what one believes God wants them to do?

“Especially thinking about it from Ibrahim’s perspective, what is fate? What is your belief? What is your belief in God? All characters in the movie are using it as a crutch. They are too scared of other things. And they do this thing thinking this is what God wants. But, what happens when you are thrown into a situation, where you have two ways to go and both are extremely difficult. How do you figure out what God wants you to pick then?” he asked.

When asked does Kuruthi has a very philosophical plot, Roshan is very quick to dismiss it. “It is an absolute action thriller,” he added. But, there is more to the film than just action.

“Definitely, there are a lot of layers. You have all the elements that are needed in an absolutely entertaining action film. We have tried to make it as entertaining as possible because that’s important. And it was the intention that Anish had when he wrote it. While the movie, hopefully, entertains you, it will also not be empty,” he said.

Kuruthi is not a message-driven film per se, but Roshan hopes after watching the physical and mental struggles of the characters, the audience will have something meaningful to take away at the end of the film. “In Kuruthi there is no intention to give a message. Because that idea sort of comes only when we put ourselves on a pedestal, ‘hey, we know everything. We are going to tell you what is the right thing to do.’ Every character is extremely flawed in Kuruthi. None of the characters has the authority to be giving anyone any message,” he added.

Kuruthi marks the debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier (Coffee Bloom) in Malayalam. Besides Roshan and Prithviraj, the film also stars Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa. And it is set to premiere on August 11 on Amazon Prime Video.