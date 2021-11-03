Kurup trailer: Dulquer Salmaan plays India’s longest wanted fugitive in thriller

The trailer of Kurup is out, and Dulquer Salmaan leaves audience impressed as he plays ‘India’s longest wanted fugitive’ Sukumara Kurup. The film brings alive the story of the elusive mastermind whose 37-year-old murder case has turned into a folklore in Kerala. The trailer opens with a phone call at a police station asking for Krishnadas. When the constable learns that it is the most wanted criminal Kurup on the other end, he is stunned. And this is the shot when we meet Dulquer, whose wicked smile promises that there is a lot more to his character.

Watch Kurup trailer

Otherwise known as Sukumara Kurup, he joined the Indian Air Force as an airman where he was known by his birth name Gopalakrishna Kurup. “I came here to succeed. Sooner or later, I will,” Dulquer as Kurup is heard saying. As the video proceeds, we see a man declaring himself as the murderer of Kurup. However, we learn that he is now living a different life, in a new country.

Kurup appears to be a character who doesn’t fear any sort of authority and Dulquer plays the part with utmost panache.

Talking about the film, Dulquer had told indianexpress.com, “Kurup is something we will definitely release theatrically. It is a film that is conceived and made for the theatrical experience. It is a sensitive subject because you are dealing with a real-life criminal. And there will be a debate about us white-washing him. Are we sympathizing or glorifying Kurup? I want that film to reach as wide as possible.”

The trailer of the film was also shared by Karan Johar, Mohanlal and Mammootty. “Absolutely delighted to share the Official Trailer of ‘KURUP’. Dulquer, here’s wishing the very best to you and the entire team mone!” Mohanlal tweeted.

Kurup was to release on May 2021. However, due to COVID-19 second wave lockdown the film was postponed. Now, it is scheduled to release in theatres on November 12.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala , Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas.