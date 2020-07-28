Kurup sneak peek: Dulquer Salmaan promises a nail-biter

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup is helmed by Srinath Rajendran. Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup is helmed by Srinath Rajendran.

Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 34th birthday today. To mark the occasion, the actor released a glimpse from his upcoming film Kurup.

“As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you for all your love and wishes,” tweeted the Dulquer, while sharing the promo video.

The video is perhaps a pivotal moment in Kurup as Sukumara Kurup, played by Dulquer Salmaan, seemingly makes a life-altering decision. “Henceforth, I will decide who can see me. Be it kakhi (cops) or khaddar (politicians),” we hear Kurup saying. And yes, Dulquer looks sharp in vintage clothing.

Srinath Rajendran has helmed Kurup, inspired by the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. The film revolves around a crime, which has achieved legendary status over the years in Malayalam pop culture. Kurup is on the list of absconding accused since 1984 and wanted in the murder case of film representative Chacko.

Kurup is believed to have faked his own death to claim insurance money. The case has inspired two other Malayalam films: NH 47, and Pinneyum by ace director Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which released earlier this year and became a hit at the box office.

