Kurup first look: Dulquer Salmaan plays Kerala’s most-wanted criminal

The first look of Dulquer Salmaan’s much-awaited crime drama Kurup is out. In the Srinath Rajendran directorial, Dulquer essays the role of Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most-wanted criminal.

Dulquer took to Facebook to share the first look of Kurup. Along with the photo, he wrote, “പല നാടുകൾ പല നാളുകൾ പല രൂപങ്ങൾ….എല്ലാം ഇവിടെ തുടങ്ങുന്നു…Starting the new decade with a new look. Here’s a glimpse of how we have reimagined the infamous Kurup #KurupFirstLook #KurupMovie”

In the first look photo, Dulquer Salmaan looks sharp in a vintage suit. It would be interesting to see how director Srinath Rajendran brings Sukumara Kurup’s life story to the screen for a whole new generation.

According to the police, Sukumara Kurup, who is still on the list of absconding accused, had murdered Chacko on January 22, 1984.

The body of Chacko, who worked as a representative with a film distribution firm, was found burnt in a car near Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district.

Kurup, then 38, worked with an oil firm in Abu Dhabi and, back home, was allegedly scouting for a person with similar physical appearance to enact a fake death in a bid to claim insurance, which amounted to Rs 8 lakh, from the foreign firm.

According to police, Kurup roped in his driver Ponnappan, brother-in-law Bhaskar Pillai and a friend named Shahu.

Together they drove around, looking for a man with a physical appearance similar to that of Kurup, the police said. On the night of January 21, 1984, they found Chacko, who was looking for a ride home to Alappuzha.

Once he was in the car, Kurup and the others allegedly forced Chacko to take drugged alcohol and strangled the unconscious man to death.

They disfigured the face to conceal the identity, placed the body in the driver’s seat and set the car on fire, the police probe found.

The police initially took the victim to be Kurup, but investigations revealed that the body was that of Chacko.

After confirming Chacko had been killed, and suspecting that Kurup was enacting his death to pocket insurance money, the police launched a massive search for the prime accused — it lasted several years, but Kurup remained elusive.

The case has inspired two Malayalam films: NH 47, and Pinneyum by ace director Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

