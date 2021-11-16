Kurup: Tovino Thomas says ‘Chacko was destined’ to be played by him, Dulquer Salman calls it ‘mother of all cameos’

Dulquer Salmaan on Monday thanked “most special” actors of Kurup. The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest release, dropped posters of Anupama Parameswaran and Tovino Thomas. Tovino played the role of Charlie in the Dulquer starrer, while Anupama played a pivotal role too. Calling Tovino’s role “mother of all cameos,” Dulquer wrote, “When one of our biggest stars/talents tells the director he wants to play the role of Charlie it gives me the kind of joy that I can’t describe. We are a small industry and when we come together and support each other we become a force. Tovi you were an absolute delight in Kurup. The way you played your role took our collective breaths away. It had innocence and hope and vulnerability. And the way you looked your part it took many viewers a second glance to recognise you. We have not mentioned you in a single promo or poster because we wanted to keep you as our biggest surprise. And you have been such a gentleman through all of it.”

Wishing him all the luck for his upcoming film Minnal Murali, Dulquer continued, “For all of this and for being a friend and being the same from the time we met. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. We at @dqswayfarerfilms thank you for being a part of us. We are all rooting for you always. Let Minnal be as thunderous as it is Lightning. Love always.”

In response to Dulquer’s post, Tovino spoke about an eerie coincidence that gave him confidence to play Charlie. “My conviction in playing Charlie in Kurup comes from few reasons. I felt haunted once @srinath__rajendran finished narrating the screenplay to me. Playing this important a character in a big movie like this, was emotionally draining, in spite of the very short span of screen time. I felt I partially, relived what Chacko might have gone through that night. Later on I also found out a very strange coincidence. Chacko was murdered on Jan 21st, 1984, exactly 5 years before I was born. As eerie as it sounds, it felt the tale of Chacko was always destined to be said through me. And lastly, the exceptionally talented crew I got to work with ! From Sri Ettan to @dqsalmaan and every single person, it has been an absolute honour to have been part of Kurup and to have worked with you all,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

Dulquer was also all praise for Anupama. “From our first film you were a huge part of our beginning. When we were still learning and messing up you were patient and kind. You went as far as to stay back and work as an AD because you loved the team so much.

“Out of the blue we requested you to do a cameo in one of our most important and crucial roles. You didn’t hesitate for a second and dropped everything to accommodate our shoot. And what you gave to that role !!! It was sincere and from the heart. How you left your mark even with such short screen time. From the bottom of my heart and from the entire family of @dqswayfarerfilms we thank you ! We are your fans for life and you will always be a part of us,” he concluded.

Kurup, a crime thriller film written by K. S. Aravind, Jithin K. Jose and Daniel Sayooj Nair, is based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup.

The film has been directed by Srinath Rajendran.