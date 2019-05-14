Kunchacko Boban shares photo of son Izahaak

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban treated his fans to a little Mother’s Day special by sharing a glimpse of his newborn son Izahaak Kunchacko.

Advertising

Kunchacko posted a heartwarming picture of his wife Priya Ann Samuel holding their baby. The caption read, “The Happiest smile of my Love 😍 ……….Happiest MOTHER’S DAY………”

Although the face of the baby isn’t visible, Priya’s joy is evident from the photo.

The couple welcomed their first child in April this year after 14 years of marriage. Kunchacko Boban had earlier shared a picture of his son’s hand wrapped around his fingers and asked his fans to suggest names. “…….The name……BK/IKB???” the photo’s caption read.

Kunchacko is awaiting the release of Aashiq Abu’s Virus, also starring Parvathy, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran in lead roles. Apart from Virus, he also has six untitled projects in the pipeline.