Kunchacko Boban reopens a cursed cold case in Kiran Das’ Unmadham, watch trailer

The official trailer of Unmadham, starring and Lijomol Jose, was released on Saturday. Directed by Kiran Das, Unmadham follows Shelly, a police constable played by Kunchacko Boban, whose personal life is already under strain. His wife, played by Lijomol Jose in her first on-screen pairing with Boban, wants them to move out of their government police housing quarters. To secure a transfer, Shelly takes on a cold case file that has sat untouched for years, one that other officers have avoided because it is believed to carry a curse. What begins as a routine investigation quickly unravels into something far more unsettling, as the case pulls Shelly deeper into a web of superstition, paranoia and psychological unravelling.

The trailer positions Unmadham as a slow-burn psychological thriller rather than a jump-scare horror. The footage is atmospheric and performance-driven, with Kunchako Boban’s Shelly visibly deteriorating as the investigation progresses. There are hints of the supernatural, but the trailer keeps it ambiguous, leaving open the question of whether the curse is real or whether Shelly’s grip on reality is simply loosening under the pressure of his personal and professional life.

Kiran Das’ transition from the editing room to the director’s chair is one of the most watched moves in Malayalam cinema this year. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor for Ishq and has edited several of the industry’s most acclaimed films, including Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Joji, Moothon, Romancham, Rorschach, Joseph and Ela Veezha Poonchira. His editing credits alone read like a shortlist of the best Malayalam films from the last seven years. The expectation, naturally, is that an editor with that kind of eye for pacing and structure will bring something distinctive to his own directorial work.

The screenplay is written by National Award-winning screenwriter Shahi Kabir, known for his work on Nayattu, Joseph and Ela Veezha Poonchira. Kabir previously collaborated with Kunchacko Boban on Officer on Duty. He spent a decade working as a policeman before turning to screenwriting, and his scripts are known for portraying law enforcement officers not as heroes but as ordinary, emotionally exhausted people trapped within systems they cannot control. Joseph, Ela Veezha Poonchira and Nayattu all carried that quality, and Unmadham appears to continue in the same vein.

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The ensemble cast includes Siddique, Sudheesh, Vishak Nair, Sabumon, Kottayam Nazeer, Jijoy Rajagopal, Gokulan, Arun Cherukavil, Unni Lalu, Shaju Sreedhar, Krishnaprabha, Kiran Peethambaran, Vishnu, Raina Radhakrishnan, Sijoy Varghese and Vighneshwar Suresh.

Unmadham is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios, and presented by T-Series. Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon serve as co-producers. The involvement of T-Series and Panorama, both primarily Hindi film production houses, in a Malayalam thriller signals the growing interest of national-level studios in the state’s film industry, a trend that has accelerated since the pandemic-era wave of Malayalam films finding audiences across India.

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For Kunchacko Boban, Unmadham is the latest in a run of films where the actor has actively sought out unconventional roles. The movie releases in theatres on July 31.