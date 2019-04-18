Kunchacko Boban and Priya Ann Samuel blessed with a baby boy

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban and wife Priya Ann Samuel became parents to a baby boy on Tuesday. Kunchacko took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to make the happy announcement. Sharing a picture of his newborn’s little feet, the actor wrote, “..😇Blessed with a Baby Boy 🍼…Thank you all for your Prayers, Care & Love!! Jr.Kunchacko gives his Love to all😘”

Advertising

As soon as Kunchacko shared the baby’s photo on Instagram, industry friends, including Vinay Forrt, Tovino Thomas, Vijay Yesudas and Samyuktha Menon among others, showered love and blessings on the couple and their newborn.

This is Kunchacko Boban and Priya Ann Samuel’s first child. The couple is yet to reveal the name of their little one.

Read the news in Malayalam

Advertising

Recently, the actor posted a heartfelt message for his wife Priya on her birthday. Sharing a lovely picture of himself with Priya, he wrote, “Little did I know that I would be crooning the name of the girl who was going to be the Lady of my Life!! My most ardent Fan🤗, My most cruel Critic🕵🏻‍♀, My 24/7 Entertainment System📣, My best Home-maker🏡, My Mood-enhancer😊, My Support system💪🏼, The Woman with the best sense of Humor🤣,…My Best Half🤩!! 🎉Happiest of Birthday wishes to my WIFE(Wife Is For Ever)🎁”

On the work front, Kunchacko Boban will be next seen in the Malayalam movie Virus.