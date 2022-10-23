Kumari trailer: Aishwarya Lekshmi steps into a cursed land of ancient myths, secrets and power

“Don’t wander past the house into the forest,” is an appropriate warning for a character in a mythological thriller and the trailer of director Nirmal Sahadev’s latest Malayalam film Kumari goes beyond just cautioning its audience: It brilliantly sets up the often spooky but consistently intriguing world of the movie.

The over two-minute trailer of Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Kumari begins with the announcement of someone’s arrival, “The one we have been waiting for twelve generations… Soon, all this will be over.”

As we–and Kumari–learn over the course of the trailer, the forest is haunted by Illymala Chathan and there is some information best kept hidden, because “every family has their own dark secrets.”

Written by Nirmal Sahadev and Fazal Hameed, Kumari is billed a “genre bending” film. The movie’s trailer teases a big scale theatrical experience, with a rousing score by Jakes Bejoy and gorgeous frames by director of photography Abraham Joseph.

Unveiling The World of #Kumari! ✨https://t.co/AT9ywto8FC#TheWorldOfKumari

PS: I’m not part of this film as an actor, I merely have the privilege of presenting this genre bender of a film on behalf of #PrithvirajProductions 😊🙏#SupriyaMenon @PrithvirajProd #NirmalSahadev pic.twitter.com/a4q168lh4T — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 24, 2022

The synopsis of the film read, “Kumari is married off far away in Kanhirangat, a cursed land beyond Illymala, in the west. A naive Kumari arrives in the cursed land, where people are ready to sacrifice their lives to preserve tradition and power.”

Kumari is presented by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s production house Prithviraj Productions. Last month, Prithviraj had clarified that he is not part of the film as an actor but feels privileged to come on board as a presenter.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 28.