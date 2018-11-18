Actor KTC Abdullah passes away

Veteran Malayalam actor and theatre personality KTC Abdullah passed away on Saturday. He was 82.

The actor was undergoing treatment at PVS Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala. Abdullah’s last rites will take place on Sunday.

After having made his silver screen debut in 1977 with Ramu Kariat directorial Dweepu, KTC Abdullah went on to act in over 35 films.

Abdullah experienced a career resurgence late in life with films like Arabikkatha, Khaddama, Neelakasham Pachakkadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Kavi Uddheshichathu..?

He was last seen in the critically acclaimed 2018 film Sudani from Nigeria.