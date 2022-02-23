KPAC Lalitha laid to rest with full state honours

The funeral of Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha was held with full state honours at Enkakkad in Wadakkancherry on Wednesday evening. The last rites were performed by her son and and actor-director Sidharth Bharathan.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the veteran actor was taken to Thrissur after being kept in Tripunithara, where the public came to pay their respects. Actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan among other paid their last respects to KPAC Lalitha.

The mortal remains were also kept for public viewing at Thrissur’s Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

After making her silver screen debut in 1969 with Koottukudumbam, Lalitha went on to act in more than 500 movies in a career spanning five decades. She was twice conferred the National Film Award under the best supporting actress category for her roles in Amaram (1990) and Shantham (2000). She was also the winner of four Kerala State Film Awards. Lalitha also chaired the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

Also Read | RIP KPAC Lalitha: Malayalam cinema loses one of its finest

KPAC Lalitha breathed her last at 10:20 pm on Tuesday in Tripunithara, where she was residing with Sidharth Bharathan.

The actor is survived by her son Sidharth and daughter Sreekutty.