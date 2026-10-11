KP Ummer: Malayalam cinema’s ‘most handsome villain’ who once played a woman on stage

“Njan, premathinte aaradhakanaaya oru vikaara jeeviyanu” — a Malayali familiar with this line can’t help but read it in the very manner the actor delivered it, even if they are unsure which movie it’s from. Although many in younger generations may not have watched director P Bhaskaran’s Mooladhanam (1969), this dialogue remains immensely popular and is almost emblematic of the actor, KP Ummer, thanks to his iconic delivery.

Widely regarded as the “most handsome villain of Malayalam cinema,” Ummer graced the silver screen for about four decades, with his golden era ranging from the mid-1960s to the late 1980s. While Prem Nazir was Malayalam cinema’s “Nithyaharitha Nayakan” (evergreen hero), Ummer often appeared opposite him, almost like the “Nithyaharitha Prathinayakan” (evergreen villain). He became the audience’s favourite by not following the stock mannerisms and body language actors of his era usually used in grey-shaded portrayals.

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Ummer was born on October 11, 1930, in Kozhikode district of Keralam. The second son of Thazhatheyil Muhammed Koya and Kachinamthodukayil Puthiyapurayil Mariyambiwi, he belonged to an affluent aristocratic family in the Kuttichira area.

Growing up, he wanted to be a football player and showed significant skills in that domain. However, as he moved towards the final leg of his teenage years, a strong desire for the performing arts blossomed in him. Although this was an era when orthodox elements in the community viewed artistic pursuits with contempt, Ummer went ahead.

Actors Prem Nazir and KP Ummer. (Express archive photo) Actors Prem Nazir and KP Ummer. (Express archive photo)

The stage sensation

He entered the world of theatre by portraying a woman named Jameela in the play Aaranu Aparadhi. Thanks to Ummer’s stunning looks and sharp portrayal, Jameela became a sensation with audiences.

“I come from a purely orthodox Muslim background. There, if they heard the word ‘art,’ they immediately drew their swords. The MSA Dramatic Association, a Muslim organisation in our area, needed a heroine for a play. Thus, I was chosen as the heroine. That’s how it began… The stage is my school. The stage is what conferred upon me the degree of acting richness,” Reporter Live quoted him as saying once.

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He subsequently joined veteran playwright and screenwriter KT Muhammed’s Brothers Club. His key role in KT’s play Ithu Bhoomiyanu marked a turning point in 19-year-old Ummer’s artistic journey, as he impressed all with his performance as a 90-year-old Hajiyar. He also played notable roles in dramas such as Manushyan Karagruhathil and Karavatta Pashu.

KP Ummer with fellow actors Srividya and Thiagarajan. (Express archive photo) KP Ummer with fellow actors Srividya and Thiagarajan. (Express archive photo)

However, it was after joining the Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC) that he became widely known across the state as a major presence on the professional stage. For KPAC, he played important characters in plays such as Puthiya Aakasham Puthiya Bhoomi, Sharashayya, and Aswamedham, winning the hearts of hundreds.

As he was soaring in the professional theatre domain, Ummer made his film debut through director P Bhaskaran’s Rarichan Enna Pauran (1956). However, more movie opportunities did not come knocking on his door immediately, and hence, he continued focusing on theatre. Although he subsequently appeared in a few films, they didn’t earn him significant attention.

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Breakout on the big screen

Legendary director A Vincent’s Murappennu (1965), penned by Jnanpith-awardee MT Vasudevan Nair, put him on the map. Appearing alongside Prem Nazir, Madhu, and Sarada, Ummer delivered an impressive performance. His subsequent villain role in Nagarame Nanni (1967) catapulted him to greater heights.

His performances in movies such as Thokkukal Kadha Parayunnu, Kadalpalam, Vazhve Mayam, CID Nazir, Oru Penninte Katha, Ladies Hostel, Nellu, Ayalathe Sundari, and Pancha Thanthram made him even more popular. In films like director IV Sasi’s Utsavam (1975), he also played lead roles, though audiences preferred seeing him as an antagonist, despite his looks and voice bearing little resemblance to those of the era’s celebrated villain actors in Indian cinema.

Beyond grey shades

But he didn’t stop there. As time went on, he began taking on character and comedic roles alongside his antagonistic characters. Movies like Shalini Ente Koottukari, Lava, Panchavadi Palam, Karyam Nissaram, Ithu Nalla Thamasha, Iniyum Kurukshetrum, Adimakal Udamakal, America America, Shyama, 1921, Orkkappurathu, Dhwani, Butterflies, Minnaram, and Mannar Mathai Speaking showcased various facets of his acting talent.

KP Ummer died in 2001, leaving behind a rich legacy. (Express archive photo) KP Ummer died in 2001, leaving behind a rich legacy. (Express archive photo)

“It is because I was part of Malayalam cinema that I was able to become a villain and a character actor at the same time. Otherwise, if it were in the Tamil industry or somewhere else, regardless of talent, I would have had to spend my entire life portraying villain roles alone like MN Nambiar,” he said.

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He was also a fiercely proud man who refused to accept help from anyone. In his last days, when Ummer was in the hospital due to kidney disease, some people from the film industry offered to help him financially. Apparently, there was also an attempt to collect money from cine workers. However, when he learned of this, Ummer reportedly forbade it, thanking everyone for offering help.

He died on October 29, 2001, leaving behind a rich legacy and remaining one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated villains, even 25 years after his death.