Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Kooman trailer: Drishyam director Jeethu Joesph is back with another mystery-thriller. Watch

Kooman stars Asif Ali as a police officer who is being stalked by an unknown person.

A still from Kooman trailerA still from Kooman trailer

The trailer of director Jeethu Joseph’s Kooman has been released, and it looks like the Drishyam director is back with another mystery thriller that’s set in a small town. Asif Ali, who was last seen in Rorschach, is playing the lead role of a Civil Police officer (low-ranking officer) named Giri Shankar.

The film feels a lot like Dirshyam. However, the crime in Kooman is not murder but theft. Bothered by the crimes, Giri realises that he is being stalked by an unknown person.

Here’s the trailer:

Besides Asif Ali, Kooman also stars Ranji Panicker, Baburaj, and Jaffar Idukki in pivotal roles. The film is written by KR Krishna Kumar, who also wrote Jeethu Jospeh’s last film, 12th Man. Kooman is all set to release in theatres on November 4.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Jeethu Joseph and Drishyam star Mohanlal will reunite for a third film in the franchise. A few weeks ago, producer Antony Perumbavoor confirmed that the story of George Kutty and his family will continue.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 07:41:48 pm
