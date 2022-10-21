Kooman teaser: Jeethu Joseph promises yet another engaging thriller

Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who has helmed films like Drishyam and Drishyam 2, is all set to present another thrilling story in the upcoming movie Kooman. The first teaser of the film, starring Asif Ali in the lead role, was unveiled on Friday.

The over-a-minute-long teaser introduces us to two police officers, one of whom is nearing his retirement from service. They are assigned a criminal case and get hold of a deadly criminal, but the investigation is not an easy one. At every step, a new truth is unfurled and a new twist is introduced.

Kooman is scripted by KR Krishna Kumar, who also wrote Jeethu Jospeh’s last film 12th Man. Listin Stephen and Allwin Antony are jointly producing the film. Vishnu Shyam has composed the music. The film’s tagline says, “The Night Rider.”

The makers are yet to announce the movie’s release date.