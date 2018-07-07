Koode song Paranne: This Raghu Dixit song is a happy dose of infectious energy

Raghu Dixit works his magic in Koode song Paranne. Raghu Dixit works his magic in Koode song Paranne.

Anjali Menon’s upcoming film Koode is creating buzz for several reasons. First of all, the filmmaker has now created a brand for herself with her sensible storytelling. It also ends Nazriya Nasim’s break from the big screen as she plays one of the lead roles after four years. Koode also features two other talent powerhouses Parvathy and Prithviraj. If there is a need for more reasons, it also marks the reunion of Anjali Menon with Parvathy and Nazriya. The trio had earlier worked on the blockbuster Bangalore Days.Koode also marks the debut of popular singer and indie composer Raghu Dixit as a music director in the Malayalam film industry. And Raghu Dixit works his magic in the song Paranne, which was released recently. A highly infectious number that bears the trademark of Raghu Dixit’s vibrant brand of music, Paranne takes you back to your college days. It is impossible to stop dancing to this folksy number that emits happiness and excitement. The song is visualised on Nazriya and Siddharth Menon, who seems to head a band. The song is impeccably sung by Benny Dayal and Raghu Dixit with lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed.

According to reports, Prithviraj and Nazriya play siblings and Parvathy is the romantic interest of Prithviraj. Atul Kulkarni, Roshan Mathew, Siddharth Menon and Mala Parvathy also play key roles in the film, which is bankrolled M Renjith under the banner Rejaputhra Visual Media in association with Little Films India. The film is reportedly the official remake of critically acclaimed Marathi film Happy Journey.

