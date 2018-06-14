Koode song Aararo announces the return of Nazriya Nazim

Koode has created a lot of anticipation among Malayalam movie fans as it marks the reunion of director Anjali Menon with Nazriya and Parvathy. Koode has created a lot of anticipation among Malayalam movie fans as it marks the reunion of director Anjali Menon with Nazriya and Parvathy.

The first video song from upcoming Malayalam film Koode was released on Wednesday. The song titled Aararo features a free-spirited Nazriya Nazim, who is making a comeback to the silver screen after a long gap. Nazriya had taken a four-year-long break from acting after she got hitched to Fahadh Faasil, who she met on the sets of Bangalore Days.

The song is a melody set in the pristine natural backdrop, with Nazriya strolling the woods barefooted with her pet in tow.

While the song is sung by Anne Amie, Rafeeq Ahammed has written the lyrics to the composition of Raghu Dixit.

Koode has created a lot of anticipation among Malayalam movie fans as it marks the reunion of director Anjali Menon with Nazriya and Parvathy. The trio had previously worked in blockbuster Bangalore Days, which came out in 2014. In the upcoming film, Anjali has also cast Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film is reportedly the official remake of critically acclaimed Marathi film Happy Journey.

According to reports, Prithviraj and Nazriya play siblings and Parvathy has essayed the romantic interest of Prithviraj. Atul Kulkarni, Roshan Mathew, Siddharth Menon and Mala Parvathy also play key roles in the film, which is bankrolled M Renjith under the banner Rejaputhra Visual Media in association with Little Films India.

Koode is getting ready to release soon.

